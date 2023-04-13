Textile donation, recycling event planned at Aberdeen Mall for Earth Day

Photo: Aberdeen Mall

Aberdeen Mall will be hosting a textile recycling event in recognition of Earth Day.

On Saturday, April 22, residents can drop off textile donations in the Hudson’s Bay parking lot from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Items accepted include gently used clothing, accessories, bags, shoes, blankets, sheets and curtains. Donations will support Diabetes Canada.

Aberdeen Mall will be providing one $10 mall gift card per vehicle or person dropping off a donation.

More information can be found on the Aberdeen Mall website.