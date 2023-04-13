Eleven complex care beds open in Kamloops, eight in Kelowna, Interior Health says

Photo: Contributed

Two complex care homes have opened in Kamloops and are providing care to six people, with three more individuals due to join over the next couple of weeks, according to Interior Health.

In a statement to Castanet News, Interior Health said the first Kamloops home has a total of four beds, which are all currently full. The second home has seven beds, two of which are filled at this time.

“We are viewing two more locations and are hopeful to have at least one home ready for mid-May,” the health authority said.

A total of 20 complex care beds have been promised for Kamloops, part of a province-wide roll out of the specialized housing program.

There has also been 20 beds promised for Kelowna. According to Interior Health, one home is open with eight beds. Five people are living in the home, with three more planned to move in.

“We are working to locate and open the remaining sites,” IH said.

“All locations have 24/7 staff who get to know individuals and their needs so they can support them with comprehensive, person-centred care within a home environment.”

During the Union of BC Municipalities housing summit last week, Tricia Poilievre, of the ministry of mental health and addictions, discussed complex care housing.

She said the housing-first model provides low barrier housing alongside extensive health, social and cultural supports for people with complex mental health and addiction issues.

“It’s intended to be a home, not a facility,” Poilievre said.

“All services within complex care housing are voluntary, and the intention is that housing has no end date — it’s a person's home.”

According to the province, services provided to people in complex care homes might include psychiatric services, counselling, occupational therapy, peer support and access to addiction medicine. The services are coordinated by local health authorities.

Poilievre said there are now more than 30 complex care projects throughout the province, with 12 projects operational as of March 1, and the remaining launching throughout the year and into 2024.

She noted the 2023 provincial budget provides more funding to build and operate complex care units.

The province’s recently announced Homes for People plan promises 240 additional purpose-built complex care housing units at 12 locations across the province.

During another UBCM panel, Will Cole-Hamilton, a Courtenay councillor and vice chair of the Comox Valley Regional District, said he was concerned that only the 12 largest communities would be receiving complex care.

“I'm just wondering what the province has in store for the other communities that aren't those 12 in B.C., and I can say just within our regional district, we could take all 240 and we probably still have additional need,” Cole-Hamilton said.

“I know it's not a lack of care or concern of the province takes the crisis seriously, but it's just not. It's just not an adequate response.”

Roly Russell, MLA for Boundary-Similkameen and parliamentary secretary for rural development, responded.

“I appreciate the perspective that we need to do a lot more in that space. And I think we're in the process of figuring out how do we do that best,” Russell said.

Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson said now that complex care beds are underway, he’d like to see more recovery options available for people struggling with addiction.

“We’ve got 20 [complex care beds] on the go, they’re not all up and running,” Hamer-Jackson said.

“I’ve talked to other communities that are upset that they didn’t get them, and we’ve already got them fired up.”