Juno winners Glorious Sons to headline Memorial Cup kickoff concert

Photo: CHL

Two-time Juno award-winning rock band the Glorious Sons will kick off the Memorial Cup in Kamloops next month.

The band will take to the stage at the Molson Canadian Hockey House, an entertainment zone outside Sandman Centre, on May 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday. Prices start at $49.50.

Current ticket holders of the 2023 Memorial Cup will be awarded access to an exclusive pre-sale for the concert via email. The presale runs until Thursday at 10 p.m.

The Molson Canadian Hockey House will also see performances from DJ Shub on May 31, Gord Bamford on June 1 and Dear Rouge on June 3, as well as local musicians from Kamloops throughout the tournament.

A series of events was recently announced by organizers to run over the course of the event.

May 31 will see the Blazing Trails Leadership Series event, featuring six-time Olympic medalist and mental health advocate Clara Hughes to talk about her journey through mental illness. The free event will be held on May 31 at 12 p.m.

As part of the same leadership series, the Molson Canadian Hockey House will see appearances from Marie-Philip Poulin, Meghan Agosta, Ken Hitchcock, Kirk McLean and Manon Rhéaume, along with Kamloops Blazers alumni such as Darryl Sydor, Jarome Iginla, Scott Niedermayer, Darcy Tucker and Mark Recchi, to share stories and insight.

Additional events include the Arrival of the Cup on May 25 at 4 p.m. at the the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc Powwow Arbour, On-Ice Development Sessions from May 27 to June 3 at McArthur Island, a Memorial Cup Ball Hockey Tournament from May 27 to 28, and the Hockey Hall of Fame from May 26 to June 4 at Kelson Hall.

More information on the event is available online.