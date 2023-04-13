'Relentless' fraudster seeks bail after months-long crime spree

Photo: Castanet

A "relentless" fraudster who only stopped committing crimes when she was denied bail in December is now seeking her release pending sentencing.

Melissa Anne Dasilva went on a criminal run that spanned two years and six B.C. communities — Kamloops, Kelowna, Merritt, Richmond, Squamish and North Vancouver.

The 28-year-old is facing 40 charges. She has pleaded guilty to 11 of them, including counts of fraud, personation with intent to gain advantage, possessing a forged document, theft under $5,000 and mischief.

She has not yet been sentenced and has no prior criminal record. She has been in custody since December and applied for bail Wednesday in Kamloops provincial court.

Dasilva’s offending began in December of 2020 when employees at a cellphone store in Kelowna called police to report a woman trying to buy a phone with a forged document.

She was arrested and found to be in possession of 10 pieces of identification in five different names, Crown prosecutor Nick Lerfold told court. Dasilva was released and failed to show up to court for her first appearance.

Dasilva was next arrested in Merritt on Sept. 15, 2021, after a Canada Post employee called police to report a woman breaking into mailboxes. When police searched her, they found a pry bar and mail belonging to six people. She was again released and again failed to show up for court.

Dasilva found herself back in handcuffs on April 12, 2022, when she was caught stealing items from lockers at a Kelowna gym. She was again released and again failed to show up for court.

On July 6, Dasilva used a fake name to defraud the Canadian Tire in Merritt out of $3,300. A little more than a week later, she used the same name to rent an SUV in Kamloops — a vehicle that was later reported stolen.

When Mounties found the SUV in Kelowna on July 21, Dasilva was inside. She was also in possession of a purse stolen from a locker at another Kelowna gym. She was again arrested and again released.

A month later, on Aug. 24, she was caught stealing merchandise from Rona in Squamish. When she was arrested for that, police found a Louis Vuitton handbag that had been stolen from a vehicle in North Vancouver the previous day. She was held for two days and then released again.

On Aug. 31, Dasilva defrauded Shoppers Drug Mart in Squamish out of $200. She was arrested the following day in North Vancouver, where Mounties saw her break into a a vehicle. She was again released and again failed to show up for court.

Dasilva was arrested again on Sept. 13 after police were called to a report of a theft in progress at a Walmart in Richmond. When they searched her, they found multiple different identity documents on her, as well as a small amount of crystal meth. She was again released and again failed to show up for court.

On Dec. 13, Dasilva was again arrested in Richmond after police responded to a report of a woman trying doors on vehicles in a parkade. She was held for court and detained following a bail hearing two days later.

“Finally, an end is put to Ms. Dasilva’s offending,” Lerfold said in court.

“Her detention was necessary to stop this relentless pattern of offending in different communities and to ensure her attendance in court.”

Dasilva pleaded guilty on March 7 to 11 charges. Since then, she was charged with eight additional offences in Richmond — allegations she stole high-end luggage from Vancouver International Airport on Oct. 2 and that she passed counterfeit U.S. money at River Rock Casino on Dec. 10.

Lerfold asked provincial court Judge Wendy Young to keep Dasilva locked up pending sentencing — which is not expected to take place for at least three months while a pre-sentence report is completed.

“The seriousness is this longstanding pattern of frauds, thefts and impersonations,” he said.

“It’s a very rapid pattern of offending — offend, release, offend, release, offend, release. … Ms. Dasilva has shown by her conduct that she doesn’t care about bail. She will continue to commit additional offences — she will find a way to do it.”

Defence lawyer Dan McNamee described Dasilva’s offending as “unsophisticated property crime.”

He said she worked in event planning in Kelowna until the COVID-19 pandemic, when her work dried up. She then began to drink excessively and developed a drug addiction.

“Ms. Dasilva explained to me that she got into a negative spiral in her life and she was in a very bad place, dealing with a number of addictions issues and personal trauma,” he said.

“She was also involved with an individual who seems to have been a bad influence.”

McNamee said Dasilva had no bail plan in December when she was detained. That has since changed. This time, she plans to live in Prince George with her grandfather and is willing to wear an electronic monitor.

McNamee said he plans to seek a sentence of house arrest for Dasilva, who has already spent the equivalent of six months in jail. He urged Young to release her on bail to let her prove that she can abide by conditions in the community.

Young said she needs some time to think about her decision.

“These are serious offences — the pattern of offending and release and missing court, offending and release and missing court,” she said.

“I’m troubled by releasing a young woman, even without a criminal record, with this many outstanding files with really serious offences that span multiple jurisdictions around the province.”

Dasilva is due back in court on April 20 for a decision on her bail application.