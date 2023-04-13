TRU eyes ways to blend online offerings with on-campus learning

Photo: TRU

Thompson Rivers University is looking at beefing up the academic offerings of its online Open Learning division to blend it more with on-campus learning.

During TRU’s Planning Council for Open Learning (PCOL) meeting Wednesday, Gillian Balfour, provost and vice-president academic and research, discussed the role of the university’s academic leadership in Open Learning.

“What I want to speak to in my role is the way in which academic leadership needs to engage and take responsibility for and care for the open learning delivery and curriculum,” said Balfour.

“Part of what we're grappling with right now, is sort of this way to move from what feels like a bifurcated identity or existence in that we have a OL and then we have on-campus.”

According to Balfour, Open Learning accounts for 37 per cent of TRU's student body.

“They are an important part of our community, but they remain relatively invisible I would say to certainly many of the traditional faculty on campus to much of the academic leadership,” said Balfour

“Part of what I'm trying to do is sort of articulate a way in which we can build on the foundation of what OL has been in terms of its commitment to self paced, asynchronous delivery.”

Don Poirier, associate vice-president, open learning, noted earlier in the meeting that the PCOL hasn't been very active.

“I’m sure it's not lost on you that the past few meetings there just really hasn't been anything to vote on or discuss,” Poirier said.

Balfour said academic leadership like deans, associate deans and chairs need to brought into discussions of what Open Learning classes are being made available to students.

Currently, OL curriculums sit outside of the university’s quality assurance program review processes and accreditation with Northwest Commission on College and Universities (NWCCU), which require the university to meet institutional learning objectives, according to Balfour.

“These are important pieces of alignment that need to happen between what we call OL and what we call sort of on-campus,” said Balfour.

“We have the reality of a lagging behind in terms of our course renewal and development trajectory. We need to do a better job in building students services and supports.”