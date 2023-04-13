Organizers plan for large turnout at Merritt rally to protest ER closures

Photo: Vanya Beck A group of people protest Monday after another sudden emergency room closure at the Nicola Valley Hospital in Merritt.

An organizer for an upcoming rally planned in Merritt to protest emergency room closures says she is expecting a “huge turnout,” with area residents concerned about the frequency of the temporary shutdowns.

Georgia Clement said the intention of the rally, planned for Saturday afternoon, is to “put the government on notice.”

“We are not going to tolerate any more emergency room closures here in Merritt,” Clement told Castanet Kamloops.

She said it’s just a matter of time before someone dies because their closest emergency room is closed.

“They want us to go to Kamloops, but someone might not make it to Kamloops — and that’s what we’re afraid of,” Clement said.

The Nicola Valley Hospital's emergency department has seen a number of staffing-related closures within the first few months of 2023, with the most recent closure during the Easter long weekend.

Interior Health announced late Saturday the ER would be closed for a 12-hour period on Easter Sunday due to “limited nursing availability.”

Clement said a rally was held Sunday after the announcement.

“With a couple of hours notice we were able to get a lot of people out there at the hospital, get a sign made up,” she said, adding news reporters also showed up to cover the rally.

“We got a fair amount of attention from that with very little notice, and we think with the amount of time we have to organize this Saturday rally, we should have, we’re hoping, hundreds and hundreds of people show up.”

Clement said organizers have also been in talks with the local First Nations who are supportive and plan to have representatives attending.

“People just need to show up in huge numbers and send a message to the government that we aren’t going to tolerate the situation any longer. It has to change,” Clement said.

Kathy Doull, executive director for clinical operations for rural acute and community for Interior Health west, told Castanet Kamloops she understands frustrations from the residents, saying IH is committed to making improvements and solving staffing challenges.

Doull said IH has met with hospital staff and, based on their conversations, posted three additional registered nurse positions for the ER, as well as positions for other support jobs.

The rally will be held on April 15 at Central Park near the Merritt RCMP detachment from 2 p.m. until 2:45 p.m.