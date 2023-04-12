Mounties remain tight-lipped about investigation at home on Seymour Street

Photo: Tim Petruk Police could be seen Wednesday hauling bags away from a crime scene at 905 Seymour St.

RCMP major crimes detectives remain on scene at a house in downtown Kamloops, but it’s still unclear what they are investigating.

On Wednesday, Mounties could be seen hauling bags away from 905 Seymour St.

The house has been the centre of police activity since late last week, when Kamloops Fire Rescue crews were called to the address to extinguish a small fire.

“Currently, officers continue to secure the residence while members of the southeast district major crime unit advance a separate investigation associated to that address,” RCMP Cpl. James Grandy told Castanet Kamloops.

“To protect the integrity of that investigation, no additional details are available for release at this time.”

Mounties confirmed on Tuesday that the southeast district major crime unit is conducting the Seymour Street investigation.

The Kelowna-based team is currently investigating two Kamloops-area homicides, but it’s not known whether the Seymour Street probe is related to either of them.

The team is investigating the slaying of Peter Daniel Casimir, which has been linked by police to a bloody Ikea rug dropped off at the Barriere RCMP detachment sometime in recent weeks.

The investigators are also probing the shooting death of 18-year-old Jaguar Dhinsa, who was found dead on the Tk’emlups reserve on Jan. 29, 2022.