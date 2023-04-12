Bass, Dhaliwal issued small fines for illegal ads prior to municipal election

Photo: Elections BC

A Kamloops city councillor and a business owner who ran unsuccessfully for mayor in last fall’s municipal election have been issued small fines by Elections BC for advertising violations.

Coun. Dale Bass and Ray Dhaliwal were fined for running election advertising without an authorization statement.

Bass was fined $200 and Dhaliwal was fined $150.

According to Elections BC, both were fined in relation to ads they ran in the Kamloops Connector and Kamloops This Week that did not contain the required authorization statement.

Bass spent about $2,000 on her illegal ads and Dhaliwal spent about $850.

Bass was re-elected to council in the Oct. 15 election, finishing fifth among eight successful candidates. Dhaliwal placed last among the five candidates seeking the mayor’s chair.

Both Bass and Dhaliwal have 14 days to request a review of the Elections BC decision.