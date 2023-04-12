City forms two new committees to keep working while standing committees paused

Photo: Castanet

Two new City of Kamloops select committees have been struck, allowing for certain discussions with Tk’emlups te Secwepemc and other community partners to continue while council’s regular standing committees are paused.

During a meeting on Tuesday, council voted 7-0 to approve the creation of a reconciliation select committee and a service agreement renewals select committee, as well as the appointment of councillors to the committees.

Coun. Mike O’Reilly and Coun. Kelly Hall were not present at Tuesday’s meeting.

Tammy Robertson, City of Kamloops Indigenous and external relations manager, said the establishment of a reconciliation select committee would allow for the restart of two joint working groups, which discuss cultural heritage and recreation.

She said Tk’emlups council and city administration are keen to see the working groups meet again.

“I do know that there is work outgoing with the standing committees. In absence of that, while that important work is being done, I’m seeking this select committee,” Robertson said.

“Discussions may include the 2027 North American Indigenous Games bid. There’s opportunities for joint recreation facilities and programming that have to be discussed.”

Barb Berger, the city’s recreation, social development and culture manager, asked council for approval to launch a service agreement select committee.

She said some service agreements between the city and community partners will expire on Dec. 31, and renewing the agreements is “a very comprehensive process.”

“For a lot of these community partners, while they're certainly interested, of course, in continuing the work on behalf of the city that they do, it's an opportunity for them to have that face-to-face engagement with council and to talk about the next renewal period and make sure that their plans are aligned,” Berger said.

The members of the former community relations and reconciliation standing committee were appointed to sit on the reconciliation select committee.

Coun. Bill Sarai will chair the committee, which also includes Coun. Nancy Bepple and Coun. Katie Neustaeter. Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson is an alternate.

The members of the former finance standing committee will sit on the new service agreement select committee.

Coun. Margot Middleton will chair, alongside O’Reilly and Bepple. Coun. Dale Bass is the alternate for for this committee.

Council's standing committees have been paused to allow for a review of committee structure and terms of reference.

The process came on the heels of Hamer-Jackson's decision to make unilateral changes to standing committees, including the removal of some councillors as chairs and the appointment of citizens, including some friends and individuals who financially donated to his election campaign.

Those appointments were later withdrawn.