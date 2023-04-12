Aberdeen wakes up to April snow, but spring-like weather set to return soon

Photo: Shannon Mitchell West Highlands Park in Aberdeen was covered in snow on Wednesday morning.

Some upper-elevation Kamloops residents woke up Wednesday to snow, and the April flurries might not be done just yet.

Parts of Aberdeen were blanketed by an overnight snowfall.

Environment Canada’s forecast says there is a 30 per cent chance of flurries on Wednesday with a high of 13 C and a low of 0 C.

Thursday is supposed to be wet and chilly, with a high of 11 C and a low of 2 C.

After that it should start to feel like spring. Environment Canada is calling for sun and a high of 14 C on Friday with highs of 16 C both days this weekend.

The average high for Kamloops this time of year is 16 C, with a low of about 2 C.