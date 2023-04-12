Kamloops city staff to prepare bylaw outlawing public drug use

Photo: The Canadian Press

Kamloops city councillors have voted in favour of preparing bylaw amendments to ban drug use in parks and other public spaces.

On Tuesday, council voted in favour of a motion put forward by Coun. Katie Neustaeter directing staff to amend the city’s bylaws so the consumption of controlled substances is prohibited in city facilities, parks and other public spaces — similar to drinking alcohol and smoking.

Neustaeter’s motion, which she described as a practical, common-sense effort to try to maintain social order, comes just months after drug decriminalization took effect in B.C., with adults now permitted to carry a personal amount of drugs like cocaine, heroin and MDMA.

“The general thought is that by decriminalizing, people who use drugs will break down stigma that stops people from accessing life-saving supports and services. And that's a very good thing — that's a good move,” she said.

“But the gap that's been identified at the local level is a strategy for effective implementation that considers the wider community, as this experimental measure does not address the societal expectation around where those substances can be used.”

Neustaeter said people feel afraid with ongoing disorder on city streets. She said she’s heard an “overwhelming amount of support” from Kamloops residents about the motion, noting no local social agency she’s spoken with has indicated that permitting open drug use benefits vulnerable people.

“In fact, Interior Health is the single detractor,” Neustaeter said.

Other municipalities have tried to pass such bylaws, with Campbell River recently dropping its bylaws in the face of a legal challenge. During council’s discussion, Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson wondered if the city was getting itself into a legal battle.

Neustaeter said she expects the same type of pushback in Kamloops, and acknowledged that enforcement would be challenging if such a bylaw was passed, but maintained it was a first step.

“This is about a social expectation, and setting a standard while we begin to march in a direction — and hopefully other municipalities coming along with us in that,” she said.

Coun. Bill Sarai agreed with the motion.

“I think if there's pushback, so be it. I'm elected by the people of Kamloops, and they've [said] loud and clear that they don't want to see this no more on the streets,” Sarai said, noting the laws for alcohol use should be the same as other substances.

“The law should be the same for law-abiding citizens as it should be for people that are struggling with addiction. There has to be consequences.”

Byron McCorkell, the city’s community and protective services director, said from a staffing perspective, “all we could do is issue a ticket” — but added the spirit and direction of the motion is sound.

“We need to find some kind of a tool to be able to address the concerns that the community is looking for,” McCorkell said.

Neustaeter’s motion drew a passionate plea from a local business owner who spoke to council at the start of the meeting about the impact that street disorder has had on her family members and her yet-to-open business on the Tranquille corridor.

“This bylaw is important. It's important for hope. It's important for the community to believe that you're doing something,” she said.

“It might not be perfect, it might not work, it might get thrown out in court. But it's the precedence. It's the principle. We have to feel safe. We don’t feel safe.”

The motion passed 5-2, with Coun. Dale Bass and Coun. Nancy Bepple opposed. Coun. Mike O'Reilly and Coun. Kelly Hall were not present.

Bepple noted someone who is unhoused has no place to go other than public space.

Bass said she disagreed with the motion as she felt it was “fundamentally unenforceable.”

“It makes us look like, ‘Well, we're doing things,' but really not doing anything,” she said.

“That bothers me, because we would just be setting ourselves up for more, ‘You’re not doing anything.’”

Maria Mazzotta, the city’s corporate officer, said if the bylaw amendment passes the first three readings, because it has to do with public health it will need to go through ministerial approval and consultation with the local health authority before it can be appear on a council agenda for adoption.