Suspect in Sahali burglary caught red-handed, prosecutor says

Photo: Hassan Shabir This still from surveillance footage at Cellphone Point on Notre Dame Drive shows a burglar grabbing items after breaking in through the front window on March 29.

A man allegedly caught red-handed after a late-night burglary at a Sahali cellphone store has been released on bail.

Police said they were called to the Cellphone Point store on Notre Dame Drive at about 11:30 p.m. on March 29.

Hassan Shabir, the store’s owner, told Castanet Kamloops he called Mounties to report the break-in. He said the burglar smashed the front window and climbed in.

At a bail hearing last week in Kamloops provincial court, Crown prosecutor Garry Hansen said police were already in the area and officers arrived within a few minutes.

The owner of the store provided a description based on video surveillance footage, court heard, describing a man carrying a bag full of stolen items.

“They found the only person in the vicinity to be a male,” Hansen said.

“They approached him, noticed his hands were bloodied and he was holding a bag.”

Hansen said Mounties arrested the man and searched his bag, turning up 24 cellphone cases, wireless chargers and 30 wired chargers.

Justin Giere Bruce Moller, 33, is facing one count of break-and-enter to commit an indictable offence. He is also facing an unrelated assault charge dating back to last year.

Moller was released on bail last week with conditions prohibiting him from visiting Cellphone Point or possessing break-in tools. He will also be barred from possessing spark plugs, which Hansen said were the implement used to smash the front window of Shabir's store on March 29.

Moller is due back in court on April 24.

Shabir said he’s had three break-ins at his store in the last eight months.