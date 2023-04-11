Thompson-Nicola Regional Library in line for $533K in provincial grant money

Photo: Facebook/TNRD

The Thompson-Nicola Regional Library will receive more than half a million dollars in provincial grant money, but it’s not yet been decided what the cash will be used to fund.

The library system is in line for $533,569 — its share of $45 million in funding provided by B.C.’s Ministry of Municipal Affairs through the Public Libraries Branch.

“I can think of no larger increase to library funding in my 30-plus years of work in public libraries in Western Canada,” TNRL chief librarian Judy Moore said in a news release.

“We gratefully acknowledge the financial support of the Ministry of Municipal Affairs through the PLB and the benefits that this grant funding will bring to our communities.”

The one-time enhancement grant must be used between 2023 and 2025. In the release, the TNRL said spending priorities have not yet been determined. Recommendations will likely be brought before the TNRD board later this year.

The TNRL is also slated to receive an additional $18,000 in its annual per capita operating grant, which will be $363,657 as of this year. The TNRD area’s population increased by 11,000 people between 2016 and 2021, according to census data.

The TNRL operates a dozen libraries within the TNRD area.