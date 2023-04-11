Performing arts centre, ice sheets and TRU overpass will share provincial cash

Photo: Castanet

Millions of dollars in provincial funds earmarked for Kamloops will be split between future investment in big ticket recreation facilities including a performing arts centre, and paying for smaller infrastructure projects like a pedestrian and cycling overpass over Summit Drive.

During a committee of the whole meeting on Tuesday morning, council members discussed and voted on how to spend the $15.69 million Kamloops received through the province’s Growing Communities Fund.

These decisions will be incorporated into the final budget and brought forward to council again for approval in the near future.

“This is a unique day for this council, because we have an opportunity to do what Coun. [Stephen] Karpuk has been saying we should do for quite some time now, which is be really bold,” said Coun. Dale Bass, at the outset of the meeting.

Committee members voted 8-0 to earmark $5 million for a proposed active transportation overpass over Summit Drive, which would be completed in partnership with Thompson Rivers University on an expedited timeline, if council votes to approve the final budget.

The committee voted 7-0 to put $5.4 million towards a skating rink in Riverside Park. In 2021, the former council approved the construction of a new spray park, along with some infrastructure added underground to facilitate a future rink. Coun. Nancy Bepple recused herself from this portion of the discussion and vote due to her involvement with the Kamloops Outdoor Skating Association.

Committee members also voted 8-0 to set aside $1 million to lay the groundwork for some big ticket items identified in the 2019 Recreation Master Plan. These include a long-discussed performing arts centre, additional ice surfaces, a larger curling venue and a new swimming pool.

David Hallinan, City of Kamloops corporate services director, said this money will go towards studying project feasibility.

“It’s feasibility studies — so it's really looking at, it's a little bit of trying to figure out what goes where, what the timing of it is, what the size of it needs to be, how are you building this out. And then of course if you find a location, determining what's underground.”

He said $1 million will allow the city to do “a fair bit of work” to plan for a number of projects.

A further $4.2 million will be set aside for investing in these larger facilities.

“We can do a couple of things. One is it can be used sort of as your down payment, or it could be used to pick up debt servicing costs in the future to be able to help minimize that,” Hallinan said.

“We try to use it as best we can strategically, so possibly as a reduction in the debt, or as a reduction in the debt servicing or the monthly payments or the annual payments to be able to help minimize the impact on taxpayers.”

Coun. Katie Neustaeter said she was happy with the balance of how these funds have been directed.

“I feel really great about the fact that we’ve put forward a few really quick things that we can do, that are large-scale projects that will be visible in our community that are shovel ready,” Neustaeter said.

“This way we're able to do some of the fast work and some of the longer term work, both that will show up in really big ways for our community and meet the needs and the desires that we've been hearing from them.”

Despite some discussion, council voted against putting $2.7 million towards a one hectare-sized park at Orchards Walk in Valleyview. Council was split 2-6, with Bass and Bepple in favour of the funding.

The rest of council — with the exception of Coun. Mike O’Reilly, who is on vacation and was not present at Tuesday’s meeting — voted against the proposal.

Bass said the park has been promised since 2004, and there are a number of residents living to the east who would enjoy the amenity.

Staff noted planning for the project is still likely to take a couple of years, with other councillors pointing out the park will still be built in the future, even without the immediate allocation of the provincial funding.