Police confirm major crime unit conducting probe at downtown Kamloops house

Photo: Tim Petruk An RCMP investigator carries a box of evidence bags Tuesday into a white tent set up by police outside a home on Seymour Street. The house was the scene of a small fire last week, but police have not yet said what they are investigating — only that the probe is not being undertaken by the Kamloops RCMP detachment.

UPDATE: 3:30 p.m.

Major crimes investigators are conducting an investigation at a downtown Kamloops house, but it’s still not clear what police are looking for.

“The southeast district major crime unit is on scene at this location as it relates to an active investigation,” RCMP Cpl. James Grandy told Castanet Kamloops when asked about the significant police presence at 905 Seymour St.

“No further information will be provided at this time.”

The RCMP’s southeast district major crime unit is a Kelowna-based team of investigators.

The unit is currently investigating a pair of Kamloops-area homicides — the slaying of Peter Daniel Casimir, linked to a bloody Ikea rug dropped off at the RCMP detachment in Barriere, and the shooting death of 18-year-old Jaguar Singh Dhillon, who was found dead on the Tk'emlups reserve on Jan. 29, 2022.

ORIGINAL STORY: 1:12 p.m.

Police wearing special protective suits and masks can be seen Tuesday carrying forensic identification equipment in and out of a white tent set up outside a home on Seymour Street, but Mounties have not yet said what they are investigating.

There has been a significant police presence outside the home on the corner of Ninth Avenue and Seymour Street since last Thursday, when fire crews extinguished a small blaze in the house.

On Tuesday, a team of Mounties wearing red plastic suits and masks could be seen entering and exiting a white tent set up by police in the back yard of the house.

There was a significant police presence outside the home on Tuesday — at least four police vehicles, including what appears to be a mobile lab. Mounties have also parked a trailer on Ninth Avenue, which investigators could be seen going in and out of.

An officer at the scene said he could not comment on the investigation.

On Saturday, Mounties told Castanet the probe is not being done by the Kamloops RCMP detachment. Efforts since then to find out what’s going on have not been fruitful.

This story will be updated when more information is known.

Do you know what happened? Email [email protected] or phone the Castanet Kamloops newsroom at 778-376-2151.