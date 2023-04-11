Mounties expand presence outside Seymour Street home, set up white tent in yard

Photo: Tim Petruk An RCMP investigator carries a box of evidence bags Tuesday into a white tent set up by police outside a home on Seymour Street. The house was the scene of a small fire last week, but police have not yet said what they are investigating — only that the probe is not being undertaken by the Kamloops RCMP detachment.

Police wearing special protective suits and masks can be seen Tuesday carrying forensic identification equipment in and out of a white tent set up outside a home on Seymour Street, but Mounties have not yet said what they are investigating.

There has been a significant police presence outside the home on the corner of Ninth Avenue and Seymour Street since last Thursday, when fire crews extinguished a small blaze in the house.

On Tuesday, a team of Mounties wearing red plastic suits and masks could be seen entering and exiting a white tent set up by police in the back yard of the house.

There was a significant police presence outside the home on Tuesday — at least four police vehicles, including what appears to be a mobile lab. Mounties have also parked a trailer on Ninth Avenue, which investigators could be seen going in and out of.

An officer at the scene said he could not comment on the investigation.

On Saturday, Mounties told Castanet the probe is not being done by the Kamloops RCMP detachment. Efforts since then to find out what’s going on have not been fruitful.

This story will be updated when more information is known.

Do you know what happened? Email [email protected] or phone the Castanet Kamloops newsroom at 778-376-2151.