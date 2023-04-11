Tk'emlups lands funding to help fast-track development of 230 acres of reserve land

Photo: Tim Petruk Tk'emlups Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir speaks Tuesday at a funding announcement, alongside B.C. Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation Minister Brenda Bailey and Roly Russell, parliamentary secretary for rural development.

Tk’emlups te Secwepemc is receiving $100,000 from the provincial government to bolster its for-profit development company, which could help speed up the development of 230 acres of land on the band’s reserve and pump millions into the local economy.

B.C. Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation Minister Brenda Bailey was on the Tk’emlups reserve Tuesday announcing $100,000 in funding for the Kamloops Indian Band Development Corporation.

Tk’emlups Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir said the future development is part of the band’s long-term plan.

“We look forward to a growing portfolio of projects that will offer a large economic impact to Tk’emlups te Secwepemc,” she said.

“Adding the 230 acres of developed land will also bring over 75 new businesses to the community and millions of dollars in economic activity."

Casimir said some of the earmarked land is serviced and “a lot of it is serviceable.”

“This funding is not going to meet any of our infrastructure needs, but it’s going to be able to identify the types of infrastructure that we need in place to drive some of these economic endeavours home,” she said.

“We’re looking at a five-year planning window to be able to really start implementing and really moving forward.”

Casimir said the available land includes potential light industrial, heavy industrial and commercial.

“So a wide range,” she said. “It’s something we’ve already identified."

Bailey said the investment is part of $66 million Victoria plans to spend this year in its Rural Economic Diversification and Infrastructure Program — funding that was recently doubled from $33 million.

“We’re providing new diversified opportunities that will create jobs and help ensure long-lasting prosperity for people,” she said.

“And we’ll keep working side by side with local governments and First Nations to create economic development projects that support good sustainable jobs and allow people to stay in the vibrant communities they love.

Casimir said the $100,000 will be used to fund staffing to ensure First Nations best practices are in place as Tk’emlups lands are further developed.

“We face an increasing demand for new commercial and industrial land development,” she said.

"Today, we have 230 acres of prime land that is available for lease. The vision that we have at Tk'emlups is to develop these lands in a progressive and sustainable manner.”

Casimir said it’s “very exciting” for the band to get funding for the role.

“It’s going to provide funding toward another position within the department to be able to put together the tools and resources that we need to be able to advance moving forward,” she said.

“That $100,000 is going to a position that’s going to be able to put together a toolkit to be able to advance future economic opportunities and to build on our comprehensive community plan that we already have in place, and to drive those next steps."

Bailey said she "wouldn’t be surprised" to see Tk’emlups avail itself of more Rural Economic Diversification and Infrastructure Program funding. She said another round of applications is being accepted this spring.

“Certainly I see lots of opportunities to work with them more in the future,” she said.