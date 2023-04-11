Hamer-Jackson says drama would end if council would 'back up' harassment allegations

Photo: Castanet Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson

The embattled mayor of Kamloops is defending his decision to walk out of a city council meeting last week and suggesting a potential path forward to end the city hall drama once and for all.

Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson has been embroiled in controversy for most of the six months since he was elected. The latest council quarrel came in the wake of his decision last month to make sweeping changes to the city’s committee rosters.

After news of the unexpected shakeup became public, the city’s eight councillors held a press conference at which they jointly alleged the mayor’s “repeated disrespect, violations of personal and professional boundaries, belittling and constantly disruptive behaviour” had created an “erratic and chaotic” working environment.

That was three weeks ago. Last week, on Thursday, Hamer-Jackson walked out of a special meeting after objecting to its purpose — which has not been made public.

In response, Coun. Katie Neustaeter told Castanet Kamloops it was a missed opportunity for the mayor to “engage in helpful dialogue” with council.

“We continue to manage chaos while focusing on the work,” she said.

Mayor blames councillors

In an interview on Monday, Castanet Kamloops asked Hamer-Jackson whether he thought he was responsible for any of the chaos at city hall.

“No, I think it’s them,” he said, referencing city council.

“Have you watched any of our council meetings? Have you seen the way they act? Kelly Hall piped up and said, ‘Do your job.’ Bill Sarai told me that’s not how it works. Who’s belittling who?”

Hamer-Jackson said he left Thursday’s meeting because he didn’t think it should have been taking place.

“I didn’t just walk out — I gave the reasons why,” he said.

“Because I really don’t believe that the taxpayers should be paying for that.”

The mayor pointed to his platform in last October’s election, which was big on accountability and critical of closed council meetings.

“I got hired to make a safer community and for accountability,” he said.

“That’s why I got hired — that’s why the citizens picked me. What am I supposed to do? Sit on my hands?”

'Come on — back it up'

Hamer-Jackson said he believes the drama would end if city council would substantiate its allegations regarding his behaviour — something councillors have said they cannot do without violating confidentiality rules.

“If I accused you of crossing personal and professional boundaries and belittling and harassing, and I said that publicly, wouldn’t you want the allegations to be made public? Come on — back it up,” he said.

“I would like them all to talk to you and say exactly what personal and professional boundaries I’ve crossed. That’s what my answer is about how to move forward.”

Hamer-Jackson has been accused of some disrespectful behaviour outside of closed meetings, as well. Hall said he felt belittled by comments he heard in a podcast interview. The mayor has also mentioned some councillors' family members, which Coun. Mike O'Reilly described in February as being offside.

Does council want him gone?

Castanet Kamloops asked Hamer-Jackson what he thinks council’s motivation is in the ongoing dispute. He said he couldn’t answer that, then mentioned a statement made by Neustaeter during a council meeting in January in which she cited a section of the Community Charter regarding disqualification from office.

Neustaeter was speaking to the mayor about potential consequences if a perceived conflict of interest is not properly addressed.

Under the section, a mayor or council member can be disqualified from office following a hearing in B.C. Supreme Court. The legislation says such a hearing can be initiated either by a group of 10 or more voters or by the municipality itself.

Castanet asked Hamer-Jackson whether he thinks council wants him removed from office.

“I have no idea,” he said. “But it sure doesn’t appear that they want to work with me, does it?”