High-speed car crash near Overlanders Bridge captured on security video

Contributed

A high-speed car crash was captured on security cameras outside a Kamloops business on Thursday night.

The video, provided to Castanet by Signature Signs & Printing, shows a vehicle appearing to speed down Victoria Street West and then crashing into a median at the approach to the Overlanders Bridge.

The car takes out at least two posts, scattering debris across the road and through a chain-link fence outside the business. Pieces of signs and concrete can be seen tumbling through the fence.

The car disappears out of the camera's view. Later, several witnesses are seen on video walking towards the wreckage.

The crash occurred at about 11:55 p.m. on April 6.

Castanet has reached out to Kamloops RCMP for more details on the crash.