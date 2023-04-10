Mounties maintain lengthy presence outside downtown home damaged by fire

Photo: Kristen Holliday Three police vehicles could be seen parked Sunday outside a home in the 900-block of Seymour Street. The house was the site of a fire on Thursday morning.

There was a significant police presence Sunday at a Seymour Street home that was the site of a house fire last week, and Kamloops Mounties say it’s not their investigation.

The house on the corner of Ninth Avenue and Seymour Street has been behind police tape since an early-morning blaze was knocked down Thursday by Kamloops Fire Rescue crews.

According to neighbours, police have maintained a constant presence outside the home since the fire. On Sunday morning, three police vehicles could be seen parked outside. Three RCMP vehicles were still at the scene on Sunday night.

Castanet Kamloops asked Mounties for information about the investigation. A staff sergeant replied saying “this is not a Kamloops RCMP investigation.” She said a B.C. RCMP spokesman might be able to provide additional information.

There has so far been no reply to an email sent to the provincial spokesman.

On Thursday, police said the house was empty at the time of the fire. In a news release hours after the blaze, Mounties said “it’s too early in the investigation to make any assumptions” about whether the fire was set deliberately.

At the time, police said investigators are looking to speak with anyone with information about the fire or video showing what happened.

