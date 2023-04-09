Vehicle combusts in North Shore Wendy's drive-thru

Photo: Josh Dawson Fire crews extinguished a vehicle that caught fire in the North Shore Wendy's drive-thru.

Kamloops fire crews were called to a vehicle fire at the North Shore Wendy's restaurant drive-thru just after 3:30 p.m.

Katrina Hammind, the owner of the vehicle, said she'd just been handed her food when she saw flames.

"I saw flames coming up on right side of the vehicle so I shut it off," said Hammind. "I tried to turn it back on and it wouldn't happen, so then I got out of the vehicle."

Hammind said that the flames had started from the hood of her vehicle.

"I had thought it actually stopped but then you could see flames coming from underneath as well."

Fire crews put out the fire before it could cause any damage to the building.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.