Forecast calls for sunny skies and seasonal temperatures by mid-week

Madison Erhardt

Kamloops will be seeing temperatures continuing to rise over the week, according to Environment Canada.

Wind, showers, and clouds are expected early on before sunny skies and seasonal temperatures resume by mid-week.

Easter Monday will have a 40 per cent chance of showers and 20 km/h wind heading east in the afternoon. Monday is forecast to be the coldest day of the week with a daytime high of 12 C — a few degrees below seasonal temperatures. Monday night will see periods of rain with a low of 5 C.

Tuesday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of rain and a daytime high of 13 C. Skies will clear by night and temperatures will dip to a low of -1 C.

Skies will turn sunny by Wednesday with a high of 13 C, and will remain clear into the night as temperatures reach a low of 0 C.

Thursday will see a high of 14 C as sunny skies continue. Cloudy periods are expected over night with a low of 3 C.

Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud as temperatures hit a daytime high of 16 C. Cloudy periods will continue into the night with an expected low of 4 C.

Warm temperatures and cloudy periods are predicted to continue into the weekend.