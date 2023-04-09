Scoopz Ice Cream opens its doors for 2023 season over Easter Weekend

Photo: Brianne Foley

Scoopz Ice Cream Parlour has opened its doors over Easter weekend for the 2023 season.

The popular Kamloops ice cream shop held its opening day on Saturday, despite the colder weather.

“It went great,” said Scoopz owner Adrianne Erlandson. “Despite it being so cold out, I definitely appreciate the support from Kamloops.”

Erlandson said that her Riverside-adjacent shop sees lots of support from members of the community.

“When it comes to small business, local business, yeah, it's a great community,” Erlandson said.

“I think Kamloops really makes those conscious decisions to go to those small shops first before going to larger chains.”

Scoopz acquired a a mobile trailer last year and will be hitting the road to bring ice cream to events around Kamloops.

“I would say Rib Fest is our big one. We have a mobile trailer as well. So getting to be involved and be a part of other events within Kamloops is fun and exciting for us,” said Erlandson.

“With all the events up and running again, it's so nice to have things back to normal.”

Scoopz will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Easter weekend and 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. from Tuesday to Friday.