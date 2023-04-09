Winterhawks knock off Silvertips, advance to play Blazers in second round

Photo: Allen Douglas/Kamloops Blazers The Kamloops Blazers and the Portland Winterhawks last played on Feb. 1, when the Blazers skated to a 5-1 win at Sandman Centre.

The Kamloops Blazers will be facing off against the Portland Winterhawks for the Second Round of the 2023 WHL Playoffs beginning Friday.

The series was confirmed after the Winterhawks netted a 3-2 overtime victory over the Everett Silvertips on April 8. Kamloops has gained home-ice advantage by finishing second seed in the Western Conference, above the Winterhawks who finished third.

The series marks the first playoff meeting between the Blazers and Winterhawks in over a decade. The two teams last met in the 2013 Western Conference Championship, a series the Winterhawks won in five games on the way to the club’s most recent WHL Championship.

Since 1992, the two teams have met fives times in the WHL Playoffs, with the Winterhawks winning on three occasions.

The Blazers are coming off a four game sweep of the Vancouver Giants in the First Round, outscoring the Giants 24-5 throughout the series.

2023 Canadian World Junior teammates Caedan Bankier and Logan Stankoven finished the series with four goals and nine points each, with defenceman Olen Zellweger putting up three goals and eight points in the series.

The Winterhawks enter the Second Round having beaten the Silvertips in five games. Forward James Stefan leads the team in points with 3 goals and 2 assists, with forward Marcus Nguyen leading the Winterhawks in goals with four.

Portland won three of the four regular season meetings against the Blazers, with Kamloops taking home a win in a 5-1 decision the last time both teams came face-to-face on Feb. 1. Two of the Winterhawks’ wins came in extra time, including a shootout in Portland on Oct. 15.

Dallas Stars prospect Matthew Seminoff led both teams in scoring with four goals during the four regular season meetings for the Blazers, with Blazers Captain Logan Stankoven netting three goals and five points.

Portland was led offensively by veteran forward Robbie Fromm-Delorme, scoring twice and totalling four points in the season series.

2023 NHL Draft prospect Dylan Ernst served as the goaltender for Kamloops in three of the four meetings with a 1-1-0-1 record and a .935 save percentage.

Winterhawks goaltender Dante Giannuzzi earned two of the three regular season wins against the Blazers.

Game 1 of the Second Round series between the Kamloops Blazers and Portland Winterhawks is scheduled for April 14 at 7 p.m. in Kamloops at the Sandman Centre.

Tickets for games 1 and 2 go on sale at 9 a.m. on Monday and are available at ticketmaster.ca or at the Sandman Centre Ticket office.