Staffing shortages forces closure of Nicola Valley Hospital's emergency department

Photo: Contributed

Merritt residents are once again without an emergency department Sunday due to staffing shortages.

Interior Health announced late Saturday that Nicola Valley Hospital's emergency department will be closed from 7 a.m to 7 p.m. Sunday due to “limited nursing availability.”

The health authority says those needing emergency treatment should use the services at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops – about an hour drive away.

Other inpatient services will still be available at the Merritt hospital Sunday.

The closure is one of many that has occurred at rural Interior hospitals in recent years, in places like Ashcroft, Barriere, Clearwater and Oliver.

Nicola Valley Hospital's emergency department has been closed due to staffing shortages a number of times this year.