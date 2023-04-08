Police search for man who allegedly assaulted youth

Photo: Contributed

The Kamloops RCMP is looking to identify a man who allegedly assaulted a youth on Tuesday evening.

Just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday April 4, 2023 frontline officers received a report that a 14-year-old had been assaulted at the McArthur Island skate park, in the 15500 block of Island Parkway, by an adult male.

“Prior to the assault the victim youth and a second youth, had an altercation which resulted in the victim youth being on the ground, at which point the suspect allegedly kicked the victim in the face,” said S/Sgt. Janelle Shoihet of the Kamloops RCMP.

The suspect, who is described a Caucasian man, approximately 35-years of age, wearing black pants, dark running shoes, a black hat, an orange hoodie and a grey hoody with a graphic blue t-shirt and a reddish beard, was last seen running away from the skate park.

“We are releasing a photo of the suspect taken shortly after the assault, in hopes that someone can identify him."