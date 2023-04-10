City of Kamloops asks residents to FireSmart properties

Photo: BCWS

The City of Kamloops is encouraging residents to FireSmart their homes to reduce the risk of fire on their homes and properties.

In a news release, the city said 784 homes and six apartment buildings are equipped with FireSmart tools last year, with property owners receiving education on how to protect their residences.

Free assessments are being offered again this year, in order to help residents FireSmart their properties. The city said residents can take several actions to protect their homes with minimal effort and cost.

“All homeowners can play a role in ensuring that our city is resilient in the face of increased wildfire risk,” the city statement said.

According to the city, the most important zone of FireSmart protection involves an area within 1.5 metres of a residence and attached structures, including fences.

“This is the space that Kamloops Fire Rescue and the city hope residents will initially focus on to make neighbourhoods safer this year,” the statement said.

FireSmart activities include removing flammable items within 1.5 metres of a home and attached structures, cleaning roofs and removing debris from gutters, adding spark arrestors on chimneys, and taking away combustibles stored under decks.

Residents are also asked to consider talking with neighbours about FireSmart. The city said neighbourhoods can be recognized by FireSmart Canada by creating a neighbourhood plan, organizing a local FireSmart committee, holding cleanup days, or contributing monetary support to FireSmart actions.

The City of Kamloops said it has been working on its Community Wildfire Protection Plan since 2008, with crews applying fuel management treatment to certain areas within city boundaries.

By the end of 2023, all identified areas in the wildfire protection plan will have been treated once or multiple times.

This plan is due to be updated in 2023, and new areas will be identified for treatment and pretreatment.

“The city will continue with fuel reduction work on these identified forested areas,” the statement said.