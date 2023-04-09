Mayor's actions leaving meeting show 'chaos' at city hall, councillor says

Photo: Castanet

The actions of Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson last week walking out of council chambers because he disagreed with the premise of a meeting show the "chaos" those at city hall are being forced to deal with, according to a council member.

A special open council meeting was held at 8 a.m. on Thursday, during which council voted to move into a closed meeting.

Before the vote took place, Hamer-Jackson said he was in opposition to a closed meeting, mentioned last month's press conference held by councillors in the wake of his standing committee changes — all while he was told repeatedly he couldn’t discuss information related to a closed meeting — and attempted unsuccessfully to put a motion forward to add a public inquires section to the morning’s agenda.

Then he walked out of the room.

When reached on Saturday, Coun. Katie Neustaeter told Castanet Kamloops the topic of the closed meeting is confidential and, as such, she couldn’t speak about anything discussed during the meeting.

“It's really important that we take all opportunities to engage in helpful dialogue with one another when issues need to be addressed — and that was an opportunity,” Neustaeter said.

“We continue to manage chaos while focusing on the work.”

As per the Community Charter, council members must keep in confidence any information discussed during a closed meeting.

During the open portion of Thursday’s meeting, Hamer-Jackson said he didn’t think the closed meeting was necessary as he felt the matter at hand was “more of a personal issue than a city issue.”

“I don’t even think we should be having a closed meeting,” Hamer-Jackson said.

“In a press conference, open to everyone, there was allegations against me of crossing personal and professional boundaries. And I would like to ask Coun. Neustaeter what those are.”

Neustaeter replied saying the statement was made on behalf of all councillors, adding council members are “able to discuss what is necessary in order to move forward” in a closed meeting. She also reminded Hamer-Jackson the closed meeting agenda is confidential information.

When asked Saturday why he left, Hamer-Jackson reiterated he felt the meeting had “more to do with personal issues."

Castanet Kamloops asked Hamer-Jackson what behaviour he thinks the councillors were referencing when they said he had “violated personal and professional boundaries” in their joint statement.

“Well, I think I know exactly what it is. But that can mean a lot of different things to a lot of different people,” Hamer-Jackson said.

When asked to provide further details, Hamer-Jackson instead brought up the fact that somebody sent his document with changes to the standing committee appointments to reporters.

“Apparently our emails aren't confidential anyways,” he said.

City council is set to meet again on Tuesday.