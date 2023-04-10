Equipment breakdowns create challenges for street sweeping, city says

Photo: City of Kamloops

City crews are working hard to sweep Kamloops streets, but equipment breakdowns and freezing overnight lows have created some extra challenges this year, according to a city manager.

Glen Farrow, City of Kamloops streets and environmental services manager, said sweeping is the highest priority right now, with 27 staff — nine for each of the three shifts — available to clear streets.

However, Farrow said the city's sweepers “have been down more than they’ve been up and running.”

“Sweepers are pretty much the most difficult piece of equipment to keep on the road, because they are so mechanically dependent — a lot of moving parts," he said

"We’re picking up a lot of material running them across three shifts."

Farrow said one of the city's four sweepers was rear ended last year and it’s been plagued by issues ever since.

“That one's still still down, and it's still a struggle to get that up and running,” he said, adding supply chain issues are playing a role.

Farrow said another sweeper — one that picks up bigger, heavier debris — is down a few bearings.

“We've been told that in order to get those, it's looking like at least two weeks out, depending on where they're coming from," he said.

Farrow said this spring has been more challenging for crews than past years, and it’s not just because of the equipment. Persistently low evening temperatures also play a factor in cleaning off the streets because water is used in the process.

“What we don't want to do is put down water in flushing the streets and then make a skating rink — doing exactly what we've been attempting to correct throughout the winter,” he said.

Farrow said with the constraints, street sweeping might wrap up a week or so later than normal, but the goal is still to complete the process in May.

According to Farrow, line painting will start in the week ahead for areas that have already been swept — including parts of North Kamloops, shifting into the downtown core.

“There's a big push to get everything wrapped up and done mid to late May, having the city looking looking sharp in advance of the Memorial Cup,” he said.

Kamloops drivers are reminded to stay alert and aware of their surroundings as city crews are out working in traffic.

“Not only are we sweeping, but we’re patching and line painting,” Farrow said.

“Anytime we’re out on the road painting, there's always risk with traffic, and people not paying attention and not being as aware of their surroundings as they should be.”

The city has an interactive map on its website showing which streets are slated to be swept soon.