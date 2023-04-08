Events, activities planned all weekend at the BC Wildlife Park

Photo: Facebook / BC Wildlife Park BC Wildlife Park is inviting Kamloops residents to join them this weekend for Easter Eggcitement, where visitors can watch for antics from the park's resident grizzly bears and enjoy a number of activities, including egg hunts, face painting and animal encounters.

The BC Wildlife Park is inviting Kamloops residents to join them for Easter fun this weekend, with a variety of events planned — including a special, sensory-friendly morning for visitors who need a quieter experience.

Easter Eggcitement kicked off on Friday, with events, including egg hunts and animal encounters, running until Monday afternoon.

“Children up to age 12 can enjoy Easter egg hunts, Uncle Chris the Clown, animal encounters, feed talks, and get up close with the animals at the Home Hardware Family Farm,” BC Wildlife Park said in a social media post.

BC Wildlife Park said Kamloops Art Party will be on the patio offering face painting by donation, adding visitors should keep their eyes open for “hilarious antics (or long naps)” from resident grizzly bears Dawson and Knute.

Events will take place from 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 9.

On Monday morning, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m., BC Wildlife Park will host a quieter celebration — its first ever sensory friendly Easter event.

According to the Wildlife Park’s website, no music will be played, Uncle Chris the Clown will be in a stationary spot, and a designated quiet space is available for anyone needing a break.

The Canucks Autism Network will have staff stationed to help provide support, and sensory kits will be on loan.

Regular Easter programming will continue from 12 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.

More information on schedules and tickets can be found at the BC Wildlife Park’s website.