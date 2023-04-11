Kamloops councillor says government land could bolster housing stock

Photo: Google Maps Provincial government buildings located at Columbia Street and Sixth Avenue in downtown Kamloops.

A city councillor says underused federal and provincial land in Kamloops could be repurposed to bolster the city’s housing stock — including lots located at Columbia Street and Sixth Avenue.

Last week, the provincial government revealed its multi-billion dollar Homes for People strategy, which, among other measures, includes a plan to use public land for the construction of affordable homes.

Bill Sarai told Castanet Kamloops city council has been advocating for such use of government land, with conversations going on “for quite a while.”

“We've been pressing hard with the minister, with people that have the powers-that-be. We have federal and provincial land in our city, around our city that is under-utilized or is not useful for the purposes that they are designated in,” Sarai said.

“We need them to free up those lands so we can invest in the housing projects and the funding they’re presenting to us. If they come to the table and free up those lands, we can address all the housing needs they talked about and more.”

During the Union of B.C. Municipalities housing summit last week, Premier David Eby gave an address, emphasizing the importance of working in partnership with municipal governments to tackle the housing crisis.

He said municipalities and regional districts have been asked to identify properties that could be available for affordable, attainable housing projects.

“I urge you to work with your local councils, work with your staff on identifying that property — that inventory will be essential for us in the work that we have to do ahead,” Eby said.

Sarai pointed to acres of provincial government land located at Columbia Street and Sixth Avenue, noting there could be thousands of units of housing — all types of housing — built on the site.

The Columbia Precinct, as it's known by those at city hall, has been eyed in recent years for use as a temporary winter shelter location.

“There’s a perfect example of under-utilized provincial lands that are in a health district, the hospital is there, detox is there, the psychiatric ward is there, the law courts are there,” Sarai said.

“Here’s a perfect example that would be a win for Kamloops in all spectrums of housing. It wouldn't just be homeless shelters and recovery houses, it would be attainable houses for seniors, for single parents, for low income people, for market housing. Nurses that work downtown and want to walk to work, for downtown workers.”

Sarai said he believes after the provincial government’s funding announcement, such conversations will begin to become more frequent.

“Our hope is that they look at Kamloops as an opportunity to address not just one type of housing, but right from the riverbank right to senior living,” he said.