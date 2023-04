Photo: Google Maps Bogetti Park in Dallas.

Bogetti Park in Dallas will be closed for the better part of a month starting Monday as it receives some upgrades, according to the City of Kamloops.

In a statement on social media, city said work on improvements to the playground and park, located at 5308 Bogetti Pl., will get underway on April 10.

The park is due to reopen on Monday, May 1.