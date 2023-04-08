City of Kamloops tree coupon program returns this spring

Photo: Contributed

The City of Kamloops’ annual tree coupon program has returned this spring, with 1,000 coupons available for residents who want to plant a new ornamental or fruit tree on their properties.

In a news release, the City of Kamloops said the program will help the city to achieve its goal of increasing the community tree canopy from the current 15 per cent to 20 per cent.

“Urban trees provide many social, health, environmental and economic benefits, from removing atmospheric carbon dioxide and absorbing air pollutants to reducing energy consumption and increasing property values,” the city said in a statement.

Trees eligible for a coupon include fruit trees of any size, and ornamental trees expected to grow to a mature height of 4.5 metres (15 feet). Hedges aren’t applicable for this program.

Coupons have a $20 or $50 value, depending on the price of the selected tree, and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis to residents who live inside Kamloops’ municipal boundaries. Proof of address is required.

Coupons are available until June 14 at Art Knapp Plantland, Country Garden Greenhouse and Nursery, Lyons Garden and Landscape Centre, Purity Feed Co., as well as the Aberdeen and North Shore Canadian Tire locations.

More information can be found on the City of Kamloops website.