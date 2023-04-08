Report proposes significant boundary changes to Kamloops provincial ridings

Photo: B.C. Electoral Boundary Commission

The Tournament Capital's provincial ridings are looking to undergo serious changes following a report by the Electoral Boundary Commission.

The report recommends significant changes to the current Kamloops-North Thompson and Kamloops-South Thompson ridings.

In the report, the proposed changes will result in the renamed riding of Kamloops Centre, which will include the urban cores of Downtown Kamloops and North Kamloops, with Brocklehurst, Aberdeen and most of Sahali included in the boundaries.

Kamloops-North Thompson will include bringing together the Westsyde, Batchelor Heights, and Sun Rivers neighbourhoods, with Barriere, Clearwater, and Sun Peaks from the current Kamloops-North Thompson rideing, with the Rosehill, Juniper, Valleyview, and Dallas neighbourhoods, and Pritchard, Chase, Monte Lake and Westwold from the current Kamloops-South Thompson riding.

“It's created a fairly significantly different makeup of the two ridings,” said current Kamloops-North Thompson MLA Peter Milobar.

“They’ve kind of taken the large portion of the urban population in both ridings and combined those to make one riding, and then they've taken the kind of suburbs and rural areas of both ridings and combined those to make the other riding.”

Milobar said he doesn’t believe the boundary changes will have much of an impact on himself or Kamloops-South Thompson MLA Todd Stone.

He said he and Stone have always worked closely together to benefit the region.

“It's really about how do we kind of collectively use the closeness of the geography and the population and the diversity to our advantage versus what really easily result in petty squabble,” Milobar said.

“We only have one hospital that we all share, we have one university that we all share, one airport that we all share. You know, it's really about making sure that we're all working together for that broader community asset that everyone needs and utilizes.”

In a joint statement, Milobar and Stone said they believe the proposed Kamloops Centre riding should be named Kamloops-Thompson Valleys instead.

“It's just really more about trying to better reflect where the population actually lives within that riding,” Milobar said.

The release also said Milobar and Stone will be advocating for the name change when the legislation is presented to the B.C. Legislature.

The next time British Columbians head to the polls, Milobar said he intends to stand for election in the new Kamloops Centre riding while Stone will stand for election in the Kamloops-North Thompson riding, effectively swapping ridings.

The election is currently slated for October of 2024.

“We're both looking forward to continuing on the work and continuing to work as a team and continuing to represent our constituents,” Milobar said.