KCBIA trying to pull together more than $40K to fund summer CAP team patrols

Photo: Contributed

The Kamloops Central Business Improvement Association is still short more than $40,000 in funding for its Customer Care and Patrol team summer program, but all hope is not lost.

KCBIA executive director Howie Reimer said some donations have come in since he found out earlier this year that the agency no longer qualifies for $60,000 in federal funding for its summer CAP team — the familiar red shirts on patrol in the downtown core.

He said Royal Lepage has committed to donate $10,000 and Tourism Kamloops has doubled its annual contribution to $15,000.

“We’re probably about $42,500 short right now,” Reimer said.

“That’s for a full summer CAP team, which is six additional members for 12 weeks — June to Labour Day.”

Reimer said some more money might be coming from city hall. He and Jeremy Heighton, the head of the North Shore Business Improvement Association, had already been in talks with the city about expanding the CAP team permanently to the North Shore.

“The city has asked that we submit another plan to them,” he said.

“So Jeremy and I are putting together a proposal that perhaps might bring some more municipal funding. We’ll put together a program where we can service both sides of the river. We’ll see what they can come up with.”

The CAP team patrols downtown Kamloops — and, last summer, the North Shore — keeping in contact with businesses, providing information to tourists, helping with events and picking up discarded sharps.

There are four full-time members and the KCBIA typically hires six students to bolster the CAP team’s presence during the busy summer season.

According to a recent presentation to Kamloops city council, the CAP team in 2022 picked up 767 needles, walked 2,357 kilometres, helped 273 tourists and made contact with 399 members.