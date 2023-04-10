Western Canada Theatre's production of Grease set to open at Sagebrush

Photo: Western Canada Theatre

A new production of Grease is driving into town at the Sagebrush Theatre.

The Western Canada Theatre production will premiere Thursday and run through April 29.

“Nostalgia is a powerful tool in evoking thought, memory, and feeling,” said James MacDonald, WCT artistic director, who directs the Grease production.

“Its feel-good music, characters and bouncy story have made millions of smiling audiences leave theatres tapping their toes for decades, and will do so for years to come.”

Eva Tavares, a Vancouver- and Shuswap-based director, singer and dancer will be starring as Sandy. Tavares has recently starred as Chrsitine Daaé in a touring production of Phantom of the Opera, and will appear as Barbara in the Paramount+ prequel show Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies.

Vancouver- and Toronto-based actor Sayer Roberts will be starring as Danny. Roberts has performed with some of the biggest companies across the country, including Stratford Festival, Arts Club Theatre Company, Stage West Calgary and Drayton Entertainment.

The production will also feature local talent, including Shelyse Cameron, Jake Kopytko, Catriona Leger, Stephanie McLean, Rem Murray and Scott Carmichael.

Several performers from across the country will be making their WCT debut, including Mel Bahniuk, Billy Brown, Devon Busswood, Frankie Cottrell, Daniel Curalli, Sarah Formosa, Faly Mevamanana and Ali Watson.

The production will feature award-winning music director and acto, Steven Greenfield to serve as music director, conductor and piano player. He'll also act, portraying sock hop bandleader Johnny Casino.

Making her WCT debut, veteran of Toronto and New York musical theatre productions Allison Plamondon is the production's choreographer.

Set designer Narda McCarroll is returning with a revolving set, with Stephanie Kong also returning as costume designer.

Robert Sondergaard will be serving as the lighting designer.

Tickets and information is available at Kamloops Live! Box Office.