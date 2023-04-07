Kamloops Mounties introduce safe exchange zones for buy and sell transactions

Photo: RCMP

Kamloops Mounties have instituted two safe exchange zones for those using online buy and sell sites.

The zones came into effect on Friday — one at the Kamloops RCMP’s downtown detachment and another at the North Shore Community Policing Office.

“The goal of this new project is to provide locations where people can choose to complete their online transactions in a safer and monitored environment, in an effort to reduce theft, robbery and fraud,” RCMP Const. Justice Lesuk said in a news release.

“It’s a simple and straightforward solution that will hopefully provide buy-and-sell shoppers with more comfort when they get to the actual physical exchange of cash and product.”

The zones are clearly marked inside both office lobbies — at 560 Battle St. and 915 Seventh St.

Police said they will not assist or mediate exchanges but will be nearby “if something goes wrong,” the news release said. Everything in the zones will also be captured on video surveillance.

The safe exchange zones are available to use Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.