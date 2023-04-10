Man who broke sister-in-law's wrist during family dispute ordered to pay her $2K, attend anger management

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops man who broke his sister-in-law’s wrist during a “rancorous” family argument last year has been ordered to pay her $2,000 and attend anger-management counselling.

Peter Campbell, 55, pleaded guilty in Kamloops provincial court on Thursday to one count of assault.

Crown prosecutor Evan Goulet said the victim was trying to “extract” a family member from an ongoing dispute on Nov. 2 when Campbell attacked her.

“Mr. Campbell came up and pushed her with full force from behind,” he said. “She fell on the ground, landed on her wrist and ended up breaking her wrist.”

Goulet said the victim is a single mother who works as a hairdresser.

“She lost considerable wages because she wasn’t able to use her hand,” he said. “And there are some screws and plates as a result.”

Campbell, who works for Interior Health, has been attending anger management counselling on his own since the incident. He has no previous criminal record.

“This behaviour is quite out of character for him,” defence lawyer Joe Killoran said in court.

“He is regretful and remorseful about this incident. … He lost his temper within the context of a rancorous ongoing family dispute. He very much regrets that and is remorseful.”

Campbell was placed on an 18-month period of probation with terms requiring he pay $2,000 in restitution to his sister-in-law to cover some of her lost income and to continue to undergo counselling for anger management.

He was granted a conditional discharge, meaning he will have no criminal record if he completes the probation period without incident.