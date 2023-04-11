Art gallery's new exhibit draws on tragedy of Kamloops Residential School

Photo: The 215 by Johnny Bandura at the Kamloops Art Gallery

The Kamloops Art Gallery will host an exhibition inspired by the children believed to have been found buried on the grounds of the former Kamloops Residential School.

The exhibit will be shown in The Cube and showcases 215 painted portraits that imagine what the children may have become had they survived into adulthood.

The exhibit, titled The 215, marks the nearly two-year anniversary of the May 2021 announcement by Tk'emlups te Secwepemc that ground-penetrating radar had uncovered more than 200 potential burial sites.

Artist Johnny Bandura is a member of the Qayqayt First Nation and grew up in Kamloops.

Originally beginning the portraits as a therapeutic process, Bandura was compelled to respond the the findings as his grandmother was a Residential School survivor from Kamloops.

The faces are rendered in black and white to reference the absence of the children’s lives, while splashes fo colour are used to emphasize ornamentation and dress that imagine the children’s future.

The exhibition has shown at The Anvil Centre in New Westminster and the paintings have been displayed at events for Orange Shirt Day at Thompson Rivers University, National Indigenous Day at Tk’emlúps te Secwepemc and in Edmonton.

Curated by assistant curator Craig Willms, the exhibit will show from April 15 to June 24.