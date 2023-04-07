B.C.'s minister of jobs to make announcement with Tk’emlups

Photo: Contributed Tk'emlups te Secwepemc Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir

A provincial minister will be making an announcement next week on the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc reserve.

Brenda Bailey, MLA for Vancouver-False Creek and minister of jobs, economic development and innovation, will be making an announcement at Moccasin Square Garden, according to the ministry.

The announcement is regarding the Rural Economic Diversification and Infrastructure Program — a $33 million investment from the provincial government in 2022-23 to support projects that promote economic diversification, resilience, clean-growth opportunities and infrastructure development.

Local governments, First Nations and other organizations can apply for funding from the program.

Bailey will be joined by Tkemlúps te Secwépemc Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir and others.

The event will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.