Suspect facing robbery, weapons charges released on bail

Photo: Castanet

A man facing robbery and weapons charges after an incident last weekend at a store in Sahali has been granted bail, police say.

According to Mounties, officers were called to a business in the 1000-block of Hillside Drive at about 7:30 p.m. on April 2.

In a news release, RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said staff at the store told investigators they were dealing with a person with a weapon.

“Officers attended and located a suspect,” she said. “A number of items, including weapons, were seized as part of the investigation.”

Evelyn said the suspect was later released on bail and is due back in court next week.