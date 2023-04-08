Driver flees police after report of armed person inside vehicle, Mounties say

Photo: Glacier file

A vehicle fled from police last weekend after a report of a person armed with a handgun, Mounties say.

According to police, officers were called to an address on Sudbury Avenue at about 7 p.m. on April 1 after a caller said they saw a person with a gun in their lap inside a white Hyundai.

“Police located a vehicle matching the description and attempted a traffic stop, but it fled westbound on Columbia Street,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“A couple of hours later, it was located unoccupied behind the Sahali Mall.”

Evelyn said Mounties seized the car as part of their investigation.

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000.