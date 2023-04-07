Suspect nabbed during North Kamloops burglary, police say

Photo: Castanet
A man was arrested last weekend after he was caught breaking into a garage outside a North Kamloops home, police say.
According to Mounties, officers were called to a house in the 100-block of Angus Street just before 1 p.m. on April 1 for a report of a break-in in progress.
In a news release, RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said the burglar broke into a garage.
“Police quickly located and arrested a suspect,” she said.
A man in his 30s is facing charges of failure to comply and break-and-enter. Evelyn said he had a court date scheduled for Thursday.