TRU community radio station seeking volunteers to fill programming lineup

Thompson Rivers University’s community radio station is looking for volunteers.

CFBX's spring volunteer drive will get underway Monday and run until April 23.

The station is entirely volunteer-run and programmed, and is looking for energetic and creative volunteers to help out both on and off the air.

Volunteers are not required to be TRU students.

CFBX programs a wide variety of music and spoken word programming with a non-commercial focus.

Music programming includes folk, roots, country, classical, jazz, funk,, blues, punk, metal, hop-hop and electronic.

Spoken word programming ranges from social and political issues to sports and entertainment.

CFBX is in need of classical music hosts, hip-hop hosts, First Nations hosts and anyone interested in programming in a language other than English.

Interested parties can contact the station at 250-377-3988, email [email protected] or drop by the station at House 8 on campus.