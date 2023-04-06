Pickup truck, jewelry stolen in West End burglary, police say

Photo: Castanet

A burglar made off with jewelry, electronics and a pickup truck in a break-in last weekend on a West End residential street.

Police said they were called to a home in the 700-block of Hemlock Street at about 9 a.m. on Saturday for a report of a burglary.

In a news release, RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said missing items include a white Dodge Dakota pickup truck, as well as jewelry and electronics.

The truck’s license plate number is 7799LN, Evelyn said.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.