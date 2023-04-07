Councillors will aim to have committee review complete by July

Photo: Castanet

The city's new select committee will aim to have its recommendations around committee structure and terms of reference passed to council for review by mid-July.

Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson and councillors Nancy Bepple, Margot Middleton and Mike O’Reilly were nominated by last month’s deputy mayor, Coun. Kelly Hall, to sit on the new council committee governance select committee.

The committee was recently struck after the mayor made extensive, unilateral changes to the city’s standing committees. The standing committees have been paused while this review could take place.

During the select committee’s inaugural meeting on Thursday morning, O’Reilly, who was nominated as chair, said he would like to have the group’s recommendations in front of council for debate by July 11.

“I think we need to keep it tight and succinct, so regardless of what direction we go, the [standing] committees can continue the work that's being done,” O’Reilly said.

“Without committees we are we are still functioning well but it is a lot more strain on councillors, a lot more strain on staff. And so that’s my goal, is for this committee to be wrapped up by then.”

The inaugural meeting saw the four elected officials review a mandate and meeting procedures for the new select committee. The document was approved 3-1, with Hamer-Jackson the sole vote in opposition.

Hamer-Jackson said he felt members of the public should be involved in the new select committee.

“Have we picked this committee in a fair and equitable way?” Hamer-Jackson asked.

(Hamer-Jackson’s standing committee appointments have come under fire due to his decision to hand-select members of the public, including some who have financially supported his election campaign.)

O’Reilly replied that council had decided it was best that council members form the committee that would look at its terms of reference.

“It was a very strong mandate, this was the people that we wanted around the table. And I’m very happy and honoured that you accepted the nomination from Coun. [Kelly] Hall at the time to be on this committee as well, so you can share your opinion,” O’Reilly said.

Committee members then discussed which direction they want to provide staff when it comes to the terms of reference review.

Bepple pointed out the city’s current terms of reference are “mute” when it comes to public membership. Middleton agreed, saying she would like to see staff look into the possibility of including members of the public, but with parameters — including an application and vetting process.

The committee voted 3-1 to approve a motion which directs staff to research other communities, terms of reference, committee structure and procedure bylaws to bring to a future select committee. Hamer-Jackson was opposed.

The next select committee meeting is set for May 11.