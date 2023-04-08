House arrest for thief who threatened to stab Kamloops store security guard

Photo: RCMP Colin Bradley Harris

A man who threatened to stab a security guard while stealing $200 worth of merchandise from a Kamloops big-box store has been ordered to spend a month on house arrest.

Colin Bradley Harris, 42, pleaded guilty Thursday in Kamloops provincial court to two counts of theft under $5,000 and one count of uttering threats.

Court heard a loss prevention at The Home Depot watched Harris pick out a number of items on Oct. 21 — a smart light bulb, walkie talkies, a wireless charging pad and an LED light strip.

Harris paid for the light bulb and then walked out of the store with the other merchandise hidden in his backpack.

When he was confronted by the loss-prevention officer outside the store, Harris issued a threat and swung at him.

“Don’t touch me or I’ll stab you,” he said.

Crown prosecutor Evan Goulet said Harris then walked away with the stolen goods, which were not recovered.

“There’s some degree of violence there,” he said. “It makes it quite a bit more serious than simply taking some items and leaving.”

Harris also pleaded guilty to an unrelated package theft. On May 13, 2021, he swiped a parcel from outside a home on Whistler Drive in Sahali. The box was full of Japanese candy.

Defence lawyer Cam Johnson said Harris is a drug addict who is trying to turn his life around. He said he’s been clean for more than three months.

“He tells me he was high on methamphetamine at the time and looking for something to use to go and further his addiction,” Johnson said.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Marianne Armstrong sentenced Harris to one month of house arrest and 12 months of probation. She also ordered he pay restitution — $206 to The Home Depot and $50 to the woman whose candy he stole.