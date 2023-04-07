Prolific repeat shoplifter jailed more than seven months for 'brazen' thefts

Photo: RCMP Dustin Poudrier

A prolific and “brazen" shoplifter who won’t stop stealing from stores in Aberdeen Mall and Sahali has been ordered to spend more than seven months in prison.

Dustin Poudrier, 35, pleaded guilty Thursday in Kamloops provincial court to six charges, including four counts of theft under $5,000.

Crown prosecutor Evan Goulet said Poudrier’s M.O. is simple.

“He steals from the same businesses — Superstore, Winners, the same few stores in Aberdeen Mall,” Goulet said.

“He walks in, he selects a bunch of merchandise and he just walks out. There is usually no attempt to conceal, it’s fairly brazen, it’s caught on video and the people [store employees] are familiar with him.”

The thefts to which Poudrier pleaded guilty on Thursday were from Jersey City and West 49 in Aberdeen Mall, as well as Winners and the Real Canadian Superstore on Columbia Street.

In each case, Poudrier followed the M.O. described by Goulet — he walked in, grabbed merchandise and walked out. He stole $350 worth of hats from Jersey City, a $70 jacket from West 49, $485 worth of backpacks, clothing and electronics from Winners and a $119 bedspread from Superstore.

Defence lawyer John Gustafson took issue with Goulet’s description of Poudrier’s offences as “brazen.”

“I think it’s just as easy to say they’re really lacking in any kind of stealth or sophistication,” he said.

"He’s committing offences where the odds of him getting caught are unusually high."

Poudrier has 26 convictions on his criminal record, 11 of which are for theft.

Goulet said the bulk of Poudrier's offending has taken place while he’s been on probation. He was on a probation order barring him from Aberdeen Mall when he committed the Jersey City and West 49 thefts he admitted to on Thursday.

Poudrier said he’s turned a new leaf.

“Sorry for the thefts — and I’ve learned my lesson,” he said in court.

"I’m not going to be thieving when I’m out. I’m going to be staying at the Mustard Seed in sober living and staying away from drugs.”

After much discussion, Kamloops provincial court Judge Marianne Armstrong sentenced Poudrier to 225 days in prison, which works out to about 7.5 months. After he’s given credit for time served, he will have a little less than five months remaining.

Once he’s released, Poudrier will be bound by an 18-month probation order with terms barring him from Aberdeen Mall, Winners and Superstore, among others.