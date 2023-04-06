Man assaulted with weapon near North Shore school, taken to hospital

Photo: Contributed Police parked on 10th Avenue near Renfrew Street in North Kamloops, just north of Kamloops Christian School, where a man was assaulted on Thursday afternoon.

A man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Thursday after being assaulted with a weapon near a North Kamloops school, police say.

Emergency crews were called to the area near Kamloops Christian School just after 2 p.m. for a report of an assault.

Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said the incident took place near Renfrew Avenue and 10th Street.

“A man was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” she said.

“The investigation is still early and ongoing.”

Evelyn said anyone with information or video relating to the incident can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.