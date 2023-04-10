Milobar calls for 'financial relief' for small businesses hit by crime, disorder

Photo: Castanet Kamloops-North Thompson MLA Peter Milobar.

The MLA for Kamloops-North Thompson spoke out in the legislature last week calling on the province to provide financial relief to small businesses impacted by crime and social disorder.

During question period Wednesday, Peter Milobar said businesses across the province are feeling “powerless” against chronic offenders and violent shoplifters.

“Small businesses are being pummelled as people feel unsafe shopping downtown, and on all the extra costs, replacing broken windows and glass and installing security systems, addressing fires, staff safety issues, and the violence that was coming at an increasing level with the shoplifting,” Milobar said.

He said the decision to purchase motels and “warehouse individuals with severe mental health and addictions issues” without providing supports has caused chaos in downtown centres across the province.

The MLA said when combined with a so-called “catch and release” legal system, businesses are feeling powerless against chronic offenders and violent shoplifters.

“With so many small businesses barely hanging on, when will this soft-on-crime premier finally provide them with the financial relief they desperately have been asking for,” he said.

Minister of Housing Ravi Kahlon replied, saying the government purchased motels to provide more housing units — particularly through the pandemic — because “people were struggling, and we needed to do everything we could to get people housed.”

“If we had the opportunity, and this all happened again, we would do it again because, honourable speaker, these folks that we're talking about are some of the most vulnerable people,” Kahlon said.

He said the government is trying to capture “every single opportunity” to ensure people have housing and mental health supports.

‘When you can provide people housing, you provide them the stability, and then you can give them the additional supports they need. That is the path that we know has worked in other jurisdictions, and we're going to continue to do that work.”